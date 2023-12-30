News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during December 2023

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

While Father Christmas was delivering the presents, we’ve been delivering the news that matters to people in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about in December bringing you all the latest news and stories, including two businesses which have fallen on tough times just before Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A huge political story this month was Peter Bone losing his seat as MP for Wellingborough.

Most Popular
Some of this month's front pages from the Northants TelegraphSome of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph
Some of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

This month also saw us covering several big court cases, including drugs gangs and fraud.

During December we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some brilliant old pictures, including looking back at snaps of school Christmas plays across the area over the years.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1 Long-forgotten photographs of Corby during the town's early years

2 Wellingborough park homes company Tingdene Homes goes into liquidation as staff told 'register as unemployed'

3 Corby's Pen Green receives 'inadequate' grading from Ofsted as bosses slam 'inconsistent' Ofsted process

4 Looking back 41 pictures of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area school Christmas plays

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

5 Corby staff at Heather Mills' former firm VBites let go just two weeks before Christmas as company faces closure

6 Wellingborough MP Peter Bone loses seat after 10,505 people sign recall petition

7 Kettering cocaine boss Freddie Allen ran gang that used local pub as base for exchanging drugs and proceeds of their conspiracy

8 Convicted Wellingborough drugs gang members issued with 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

9 Corby man plundered wife's £200k life insurance payout, splashing out on luxury holidays with new girlfriend

10 Drugs 'ruined' Corby woman's life as she's locked up for dealing class As

Read More
The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during Nov...

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

Related topics:WellingboroughRushdenCorbyKetteringOfsted