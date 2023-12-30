The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during December 2023
While Father Christmas was delivering the presents, we’ve been delivering the news that matters to people in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.
Our reporters have been out and about in December bringing you all the latest news and stories, including two businesses which have fallen on tough times just before Christmas.
A huge political story this month was Peter Bone losing his seat as MP for Wellingborough.
This month also saw us covering several big court cases, including drugs gangs and fraud.
During December we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some brilliant old pictures, including looking back at snaps of school Christmas plays across the area over the years.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
2 Wellingborough park homes company Tingdene Homes goes into liquidation as staff told 'register as unemployed'
3 Corby's Pen Green receives 'inadequate' grading from Ofsted as bosses slam 'inconsistent' Ofsted process
4 Looking back 41 pictures of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area school Christmas plays
5 Corby staff at Heather Mills' former firm VBites let go just two weeks before Christmas as company faces closure
7 Kettering cocaine boss Freddie Allen ran gang that used local pub as base for exchanging drugs and proceeds of their conspiracy
8 Convicted Wellingborough drugs gang members issued with 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders
9 Corby man plundered wife's £200k life insurance payout, splashing out on luxury holidays with new girlfriend
