The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during December 2023

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events

While Father Christmas was delivering the presents, we’ve been delivering the news that matters to people in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about in December bringing you all the latest news and stories, including two businesses which have fallen on tough times just before Christmas.

A huge political story this month was Peter Bone losing his seat as MP for Wellingborough.

Some of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

This month also saw us covering several big court cases, including drugs gangs and fraud.

During December we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some brilliant old pictures, including looking back at snaps of school Christmas plays across the area over the years.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

7 Kettering cocaine boss Freddie Allen ran gang that used local pub as base for exchanging drugs and proceeds of their conspiracy

