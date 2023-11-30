The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during November 2023

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events

There’s been no shortage of news in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden during November.

Our reporters have been out and about covering the issues that matter, including an uncertain future for a well-known park home manufacturer in Wellingborough, a family-run restaurant being named the county’s best and a new luxury bar opening.

This month also saw us covering several Remembrance Day events, including the parades in Kettering and Wellingborough.

Some of this month's papers

We’ve also had events to switch on the Christmas lights in our towns ahead of next month’s festivities.

During November we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some brilliant old pictures, including looking back at our towns’ pubs, clubs and restaurants over the years.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

5 Future of Wellingborough park home manufacturer Tingdene Homes up in air as firm faces winding up petition

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.