News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during November 2023

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There’s been no shortage of news in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden during November.

Our reporters have been out and about covering the issues that matter, including an uncertain future for a well-known park home manufacturer in Wellingborough, a family-run restaurant being named the county’s best and a new luxury bar opening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This month also saw us covering several Remembrance Day events, including the parades in Kettering and Wellingborough.

Most Popular
Some of this month's papersSome of this month's papers
Some of this month's papers

We’ve also had events to switch on the Christmas lights in our towns ahead of next month’s festivities.

During November we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some brilliant old pictures, including looking back at our towns’ pubs, clubs and restaurants over the years.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1 Looking back at 46 old photos of pubs, clubs, restaurants and takeaways from the Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas

2 Picture special from Kettering's Halloween street as boys and ghouls have a spookily fun night in Kingsley Avenue

3 Picture special - Wellingborough Remembrance Sunday parade 2023

4 Family-run Burton Latimer restaurant 'overwhelmed' as they're named county's best

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

5 Future of Wellingborough park home manufacturer Tingdene Homes up in air as firm faces winding up petition

6 The Napoleon movie location near Kettering that doubled as French emperor's beautiful chateau

7 Argos to close Kettering retail park branch - and open new store inside town supermarket

8 Owners of Ember restaurant in Wellingborough open ‘luxury’ adjoining bar in bid to fill market gap in the town

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

9 Weetabix petition campaign to see county renamed ‘Weetabixshire’ in honour of cereal's farmers

10 Spirit of Corby 2023 - Photos from a night of celebration

Read More
The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during Oct...

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

Related topics:WellingboroughKetteringCorbyRushdenWeetabix