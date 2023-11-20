Argos to close Kettering retail park branch - and open new store inside town supermarket
and live on Freeview channel 276
Argos is closing its store at a Kettering retail park – but is set to open a new branch inside a town supermarket.
The doors will come down on the catalogue retailer’s unit in Carina Road for the final time tomorrow night (Tuesday).
They’re relocating operations to a new set-up at Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road, with the new branch opening on Wednesday morning (November 22).
Sainsbury's previously bought Argos in 2016 and the town’s other former standalone Argos store, in Newland Street, closed in 2020.
An Argos spokesman said: “To make shopping more convenient for customers and to enable us to invest where it matters most, we are relocating many of our standalone Argos stores to Sainsbury’s – this includes our Kettering Argos store.
"On Wednesday, a brand-new Argos will open inside Sainsbury’s Kettering, enabling customers to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products from Argos while picking up their groceries.
“We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we are continuing to support them in every we can.
"This has included exploring opportunities for colleagues to redeploy to the new Argos store inside the supermarket or to other roles within Sainsbury’s.”