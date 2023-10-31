Picture special from Kettering's Halloween street as boys and ghouls have a spookily fun night in Kingsley Avenue
Residents dress up and decorate their houses
Kettering’s spookiest street, Kingsley Avenue has welcomed thousands of visitors to their annual celebration of Halloween.
Witches, wizards, ghosts and creepy characters of every type trick or treated at the doors of generous residents.
Giant spiders, severed heads, massive monsters mixed with film characters including Ghostbusters and Barbie and Ken.
The packed pavements proved this pop-up attraction is more popular than ever.
