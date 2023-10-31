News you can trust since 1897
Picture special from Kettering's Halloween street as boys and ghouls have a spookily fun night in Kingsley Avenue

Residents dress up and decorate their houses
By Alison Bagley
Published 31st Oct 2023, 21:08 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 21:27 GMT

Kettering’s spookiest street, Kingsley Avenue has welcomed thousands of visitors to their annual celebration of Halloween.

Witches, wizards, ghosts and creepy characters of every type trick or treated at the doors of generous residents.

Giant spiders, severed heads, massive monsters mixed with film characters including Ghostbusters and Barbie and Ken.

The packed pavements proved this pop-up attraction is more popular than ever.

