Family-run Burton Latimer restaurant 'overwhelmed' as they're named county's best

The Palmichael was crowned restaurant of the year. Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.

A family-run Burton Latimer restaurant which serves up a taste of Italy has been crowned the best in Northamptonshire.

Staff at The Palmichael are celebrating after they took the restaurant of the year accolade at the 2023/24 Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

It’s the third time the Kettering Road restaurant has won the award – but manager Maria Walker said this one means the most.

She said: "We just feel really overwhelmed by the achievement – we’ve put so much hard work in and to see that effort rewarded makes us proud.

"This one definitely means the most. We are really thankful for our loyal customers who have been so supportive over the years.”

The Palmichael was opened in 1981 by Vince and Angela Palmiero, who have since retired, and is now run by their daughter Maria and son Michael, who is head chef.

The siblings grew up living above the restaurant and Maria, 40, has worked there since graduating from university. Michael spent a year working as a private chef on a yacht before returning home, initially working at Kettering Park Hotel before joining the family business.

They pride themselves on providing top customer service and serving quality food, using as much local produce as they can as well as the finest Italian ingredients.

In recent years they’ve expanded upstairs, using the Covid-enforced closure in 2020 as a chance to renovate, and can now serve between 75 and 80 covers in one sitting. Steaks, lasagne and seafood pasta dishes are among their most popular.

Maria said staff at the restaurant are extremely proud and in high spirits.

She added: "We just want to carry on doing what we’re doing and being part of the community.

"We love coming into work every day. It’s just part of our blood – it’s part of us and we were born into the business.”