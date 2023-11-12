The town gathered at the war memorial in Broad Green

Hundreds of residents have paid their respects to service personnel who fought in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts.

An impeccably observed two-minute silence at 11am marked Remembrance Sunday with the traditional Act of Remembrance at the war memorial.

Dignitaries and members of the community placed poppy wreaths to remember the fallen, including the Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Val Anslow and Peter Bone MP.

Pupils from secondary schools in the town helped lead the service with prayers and readings.

Cllr Anslow said: “It was a really good turnout despite the rain. I was particularly impressed by young people from the schools. What they said had real meaning.”

