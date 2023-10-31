The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during October 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

October has been another busy month for news in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about covering the issues that matter to you, including a shop owner who sold out-of-date meats being fined and a village pub taking a top regional award.

This month also saw us speak to the owner of a new Kettering nightclub who is hoping to bring the good times back and the couple with plans to restore the town’s Royal Hotel to its ‘former glory’.

Some of this month's newspapers

And then there were the free pizzas given out in Corby ahead of a new restaurant opening – our readers seem to have a huge appetite for what’s going on in our town centres!

During October we’ve also taken another deep dive into our archives to find some great old pictures, including some classic shots of local pub teams back in the 1970s and 1980s.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

3 – Anger as 500 cars and buildings appear on Great Oakley site without planning permission

5 – Owner of new Kettering nightclub hopes to bring good times back to the town

10 – New Corby restaurant hands out hundreds of free pizzas

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.