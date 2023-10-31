News you can trust since 1897
The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during October 2023

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:30 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:30 GMT
October has been another busy month for news in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about covering the issues that matter to you, including a shop owner who sold out-of-date meats being fined and a village pub taking a top regional award.

This month also saw us speak to the owner of a new Kettering nightclub who is hoping to bring the good times back and the couple with plans to restore the town’s Royal Hotel to its ‘former glory’.

Some of this month's newspapersSome of this month's newspapers
And then there were the free pizzas given out in Corby ahead of a new restaurant opening – our readers seem to have a huge appetite for what’s going on in our town centres!

During October we’ve also taken another deep dive into our archives to find some great old pictures, including some classic shots of local pub teams back in the 1970s and 1980s.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

1 – Retro picture special with 45 photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pool, darts, dominoes, skittles, billiards and snooker teams

2 – 23 pictures looking back at Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden over the years

3 – Anger as 500 cars and buildings appear on Great Oakley site without planning permission

4 – Old pictures of Corby from when the new town was just starting out in the 1950s, 60s and 70s

5 – Owner of new Kettering nightclub hopes to bring good times back to the town

6 – Kettering woman who sold explicit images of herself blackmailed victim after his social media 'like'

7 – Kettering shop owner who sold ‘shocking' out-of-date meats fined £17k and BANNED from selling food

8 – Northamptonshire village pub owner's pride as they win top regional award

9 – Kettering's Royal Hotel to be 'restored to its former glory' as wedding and events venue

10 – New Corby restaurant hands out hundreds of free pizzas

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

