The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during October 2023
October has been another busy month for news in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.
Our reporters have been out and about covering the issues that matter to you, including a shop owner who sold out-of-date meats being fined and a village pub taking a top regional award.
This month also saw us speak to the owner of a new Kettering nightclub who is hoping to bring the good times back and the couple with plans to restore the town’s Royal Hotel to its ‘former glory’.
And then there were the free pizzas given out in Corby ahead of a new restaurant opening – our readers seem to have a huge appetite for what’s going on in our town centres!
During October we’ve also taken another deep dive into our archives to find some great old pictures, including some classic shots of local pub teams back in the 1970s and 1980s.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:
1 – Retro picture special with 45 photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pool, darts, dominoes, skittles, billiards and snooker teams
6 – Kettering woman who sold explicit images of herself blackmailed victim after his social media 'like'
7 – Kettering shop owner who sold ‘shocking' out-of-date meats fined £17k and BANNED from selling food
