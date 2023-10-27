News you can trust since 1897
New Corby restaurant hands out hundreds of free pizzas

They’ll be giving out more free pizzas tomorrow (Saturday, October 28)
By Callum Faulds
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 17:10 BST
A new restaurant in Corby handed out around 300 pizzas today (Friday, October 27) for free.

Hector’s Pizza will officially open on Friday, November 3 in the old Prezzo in George Street which closed in April this year.

The restaurant isn’t quite ready to open just yet but staff are able to use their kitchen.

The queue outside Hector's today (Friday, October 27)The queue outside Hector's today (Friday, October 27)
The queue outside Hector's today (Friday, October 27)
They posted on their Facebook page this morning to announce that they would be handing out pizza today completely free of charge between 12pm and 3pm.

Once the word had gotten out, hundreds of people turned up throughout the afternoon to get a spot of lunch and give it a try.

Miles Uppal, operations manager at Hector’s, said: “I think it shocked people, it shocked Corby. I wanted just for the word to get out there that people can have decent quality in Corby.

“I love Corby, since working here I absolutely love it. I didn’t know much about it before to be honest but since working here I struggle going home now, I just want to stay in Corby.

“I think everyone was happy today hopefully, and just can see that we want to give back to the community rather than just make a quick buck.”

For those who missed out today, there will be another chance tomorrow (Saturday, October 28), as they will be giving away more free pizzas between 12pm and 3pm.

To find out more information about Hector’s Pizza, visit their Facebook page.

