23 pictures looking back at Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden over the years

The images date from the early 1900s onwards

We love seeing pictures from the archive which show life in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden back in the day.

We’ve trawled through the archives once again and found some great shots taken in the north of the county over the years.

We’ve got pictures dating back to the early 1900s which give a brilliant snapshot of how life used to be.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you'd like to share, contact us.

1 . Looking back at our towns over the years Kettering Archaeological Society digging in Park Drive, Kettering in summer 1968 Photo: Archive

2 . Looking back at our towns over the years Rushden fire station back in the day Photo: National World

3 . Looking back at our towns over the years The Duke of Edinburgh is shown around the Pakcraft factory in Corby by managing director Neville Parlour during a visit in 1982 Photo: Johnston Press

4 . Looking back at our towns over the years Silver Street, Wellingborough in about 1901 Photo: National World