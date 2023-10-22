News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Frances Mackness holds up a petition calling for Rushden Train Station to be saved from demolition watched by members of the Save Rushden Rail Station committee in October 1990Frances Mackness holds up a petition calling for Rushden Train Station to be saved from demolition watched by members of the Save Rushden Rail Station committee in October 1990
Frances Mackness holds up a petition calling for Rushden Train Station to be saved from demolition watched by members of the Save Rushden Rail Station committee in October 1990

23 pictures looking back at Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden over the years

The images date from the early 1900s onwards
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

We love seeing pictures from the archive which show life in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden back in the day.

We’ve trawled through the archives once again and found some great shots taken in the north of the county over the years.

We’ve got pictures dating back to the early 1900s which give a brilliant snapshot of how life used to be.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected].

We’d love to hear from you!

Kettering Archaeological Society digging in Park Drive, Kettering in summer 1968

1. Looking back at our towns over the years

Kettering Archaeological Society digging in Park Drive, Kettering in summer 1968 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Rushden fire station back in the day

2. Looking back at our towns over the years

Rushden fire station back in the day Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Duke of Edinburgh is shown around the Pakcraft factory in Corby by managing director Neville Parlour during a visit in 1982

3. Looking back at our towns over the years

The Duke of Edinburgh is shown around the Pakcraft factory in Corby by managing director Neville Parlour during a visit in 1982 Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales
Silver Street, Wellingborough in about 1901

4. Looking back at our towns over the years

Silver Street, Wellingborough in about 1901 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringCorbyWellingboroughRushden