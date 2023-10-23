Northamptonshire village pub owner's pride as they win top regional award
Staff at a Northamptonshire village pub are celebrating after the venue won a top regional award.
The Woolpack Inn in Islip was crowned pub of the year at the 2023/24 Central England Prestige Awards after receiving high praise from judges.
They took into account the pub’s service, quality, reviews, online presence and the experiences of mystery diners and were impressed by the ‘community feel’.
Business owner Darren Harding said: “I am extremely proud of everyone who works at The Woolpack – this award is a reflection on all of their hard work and determination.
"The Woolpack wouldn’t be what it is without each and every one of them.”
The Greene King pub is operated independently and has a close-knit team of staff, many of which have been there for a long time.
Their 100-seater restaurant serves up classics including pies, steaks and burgers and the venue also has a 30-seater bar. It also has a sister pub, The Wheatsheaf in Titchmarsh.
General manager Daniel Guest said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to have won this award but it wouldn’t have been possible without the relentless efforts of my team.
"They deserve all of the plaudits and I am so proud of each and every one of them. We are now focused on pushing our standards even further and cannot wait to see what’s next for The Woolpack!”
Shannon Wilks, the pub’s social media and marketing manager, added: "To have this recognition is just an amazing achievement and it’s an accolade that the team really deserves.”