Northamptonshire village pub owner's pride as they win top regional award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at a Northamptonshire village pub are celebrating after the venue won a top regional award.

The Woolpack Inn in Islip was crowned pub of the year at the 2023/24 Central England Prestige Awards after receiving high praise from judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They took into account the pub’s service, quality, reviews, online presence and the experiences of mystery diners and were impressed by the ‘community feel’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woolpack Inn

Business owner Darren Harding said: “I am extremely proud of everyone who works at The Woolpack – this award is a reflection on all of their hard work and determination.

"The Woolpack wouldn’t be what it is without each and every one of them.”

The Greene King pub is operated independently and has a close-knit team of staff, many of which have been there for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their 100-seater restaurant serves up classics including pies, steaks and burgers and the venue also has a 30-seater bar. It also has a sister pub, The Wheatsheaf in Titchmarsh.

Business owner Darren Harding with the pub's longest-standing regular customer Paul Manchett

General manager Daniel Guest said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to have won this award but it wouldn’t have been possible without the relentless efforts of my team.

"They deserve all of the plaudits and I am so proud of each and every one of them. We are now focused on pushing our standards even further and cannot wait to see what’s next for The Woolpack!”