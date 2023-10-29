We’ve looked back through our archives

This week we’re looking back at archive photos of teams across our area of darts, pool, skittles, dominoes, bar billiards and snooker teams from the 1970s and 1980s.

Have a look through the gallery of winners, teams and players at see who recognise.

We’ve got pictures from the 1970s and 1980s from the pubs and clubs in the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas.

1 . Retro photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pub and clubs sport teams 1981 DARTS AT MIDLAND BAND CLUB Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Retro photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pub and clubs sport teams Skittles 1983 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Retro photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pub and clubs sport teams 1981 LADIES SKITTLES FINALS ATHLETIC CLUB KETTERING Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Retro photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pub and clubs sport teams Kettering snooker presentations 1983 Photo: National World Photo Sales