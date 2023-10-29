News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
..
.

Retro picture special with 45 photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pool, darts, dominoes, skittles, billiards and snooker teams

We’ve looked back through our archives
By Alison Bagley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 08:45 GMT

This week we’re looking back at archive photos of teams across our area of darts, pool, skittles, dominoes, bar billiards and snooker teams from the 1970s and 1980s.

Have a look through the gallery of winners, teams and players at see who recognise.

We’ve got pictures from the 1970s and 1980s from the pubs and clubs in the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas.

1981 DARTS AT MIDLAND BAND CLUB

1. Retro photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pub and clubs sport teams

1981 DARTS AT MIDLAND BAND CLUB Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Skittles 1983

2. Retro photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pub and clubs sport teams

Skittles 1983 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
1981 LADIES SKITTLES FINALS ATHLETIC CLUB KETTERING

3. Retro photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pub and clubs sport teams

1981 LADIES SKITTLES FINALS ATHLETIC CLUB KETTERING Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Kettering snooker presentations 1983

4. Retro photos from the 1970s and 1980s of pub and clubs sport teams

Kettering snooker presentations 1983 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringWellingboroughCorbyRushden