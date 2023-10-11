A fascinating insight into Corby in its infancy

A hundred years ago, Corby was just a little village on the precipice of becoming an industrial giant.

Over the coming decades, the town would grow faster than any other in the country, with houses being put up at a rate unlike anywhere else.

Here’s a look back at some pictures we found in tenants’ handbooks that were given to everyone who came to live here by the Corby Development Corporation that was the driver of much of the town’s modern growth.

Sit back and take a look at how Corby used to be.

1 . Corporation Street, Corby. It's thought this image dates from around 1984 when the centre still had its covered walkways. The image is taken from the balcony of the old council offices.

2 . Corporation Street, Corby Corporation Street, Corby, pictured from New Post Office Square in the mid-1960s before the far end of the street was built. The clock is not yet in place.

3 . Corby Boating Lake Proof that Corby boating lake once had boats on it! It's thought this picture was taken in the mid-70s. The lake won a Civic Trust award in 1971 for its design.

4 . Post Office Close Post Office Close in the Old Village was redeveloped in the early 1960s and later was highly commended by the Civic Trust for mixing old homes with new.