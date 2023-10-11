News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
This is the town's modern civic centre pictured in about 1969. It housed council offices and the festival hall. It was pulled down to make way for the new civic hub in the early 2000s.This is the town's modern civic centre pictured in about 1969. It housed council offices and the festival hall. It was pulled down to make way for the new civic hub in the early 2000s.
This is the town's modern civic centre pictured in about 1969. It housed council offices and the festival hall. It was pulled down to make way for the new civic hub in the early 2000s.

Old pictures of Corby from when the new town was just starting out in the 1950s, 60s and 70s

A fascinating insight into Corby in its infancy
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 15th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

A hundred years ago, Corby was just a little village on the precipice of becoming an industrial giant.

Over the coming decades, the town would grow faster than any other in the country, with houses being put up at a rate unlike anywhere else.

Here’s a look back at some pictures we found in tenants’ handbooks that were given to everyone who came to live here by the Corby Development Corporation that was the driver of much of the town’s modern growth.

Sit back and take a look at how Corby used to be.

It's thought this image dates from around 1984 when the centre still had its covered walkways. The image is taken from the balcony of the old council offices.

1. Corporation Street, Corby.

It's thought this image dates from around 1984 when the centre still had its covered walkways. The image is taken from the balcony of the old council offices. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Corporation Street, Corby, pictured from New Post Office Square in the mid-1960s before the far end of the street was built. The clock is not yet in place.

2. Corporation Street, Corby

Corporation Street, Corby, pictured from New Post Office Square in the mid-1960s before the far end of the street was built. The clock is not yet in place. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Proof that Corby boating lake once had boats on it! It's thought this picture was taken in the mid-70s. The lake won a Civic Trust award in 1971 for its design.

3. Corby Boating Lake

Proof that Corby boating lake once had boats on it! It's thought this picture was taken in the mid-70s. The lake won a Civic Trust award in 1971 for its design. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Post Office Close in the Old Village was redeveloped in the early 1960s and later was highly commended by the Civic Trust for mixing old homes with new.

4. Post Office Close

Post Office Close in the Old Village was redeveloped in the early 1960s and later was highly commended by the Civic Trust for mixing old homes with new. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Corby