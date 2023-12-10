News you can trust since 1897
Looking back 41 pictures of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area school Christmas plays

We’re looking back at our archive at school Christmas plays
By Alison Bagley
Published 10th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

This week we are looking back at archive photos of Christmas plays from the early 2000s taken by our photographers in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area schools.

There are traditional nativity plays and musicals with a Christmas theme – with festive favourites featured.

From sleepy shepherds to hosts of angels, multiple Marys and Josephs and a heaven full of stars, the photos reflect the magic of the Christmas story.

Take a look down memory lane at the ‘best days of your life’.

Great Doddington, Primary School, Christmas Play 'Norman the Gnome' 2006

Great Doddington, Primary School, Christmas Play 'Norman the Gnome' 2006 Photo: Alison Bagley:Northants Telegraph

Desborough, Loatlands School, 'The Good The Bad and The Donkey' 2007

Desborough, Loatlands School, 'The Good The Bad and The Donkey' 2007 Photo: Alison Bagley:Northants Telegraph

Kettering, Queen of Hearts Nursery School, Christmas Play/production. 2008

Kettering, Queen of Hearts Nursery School, Christmas Play/production. 2008 Photo: Alison Bagley:Northants Telegraph

Kettering, Henry Gotch Primary School, Christmas Around The World. 2007

Kettering, Henry Gotch Primary School, Christmas Around The World. 2007 Photo: Alison Bagley:Northants Telegraph

