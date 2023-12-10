Looking back 41 pictures of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area school Christmas plays

We’re looking back at our archive at school Christmas plays

This week we are looking back at archive photos of Christmas plays from the early 2000s taken by our photographers in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area schools.

There are traditional nativity plays and musicals with a Christmas theme – with festive favourites featured.

From sleepy shepherds to hosts of angels, multiple Marys and Josephs and a heaven full of stars, the photos reflect the magic of the Christmas story.

Take a look down memory lane at the ‘best days of your life’.

