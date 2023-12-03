Long-forgotten photographs of Corby during the town's early years
A treasure-trove of long-forgotten pictures of Corby through the years shows how the town used to be.
During the 60s, 70s and 80s a series of information pamphlets were produced by local authorities for tenants and residents of the town.
In them were a series of photographs showing our town through the years including images from the Hazel Leys, Kingswod, Exeter and Beanfield estates as well as the town centre and old village.
Those pamphlets have been stored out of sight in boxes for years, but out reporters have trawled through them to find the very best photographs that are reproduced here.
We hope you enjoy looking at them.