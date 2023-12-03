There’s photos from the 1930s all the way through to the 70s

A treasure-trove of long-forgotten pictures of Corby through the years shows how the town used to be.

During the 60s, 70s and 80s a series of information pamphlets were produced by local authorities for tenants and residents of the town.

In them were a series of photographs showing our town through the years including images from the Hazel Leys, Kingswod, Exeter and Beanfield estates as well as the town centre and old village.

Those pamphlets have been stored out of sight in boxes for years, but out reporters have trawled through them to find the very best photographs that are reproduced here.

We hope you enjoy looking at them.

1 . Canada Square Canada Square in 1973, at the heart of the Kingswood estate.

2 . Brookside When the Kingswood estate was built it was split into four sections. This was 'Brookside.'

3 . Lloyds conservation area Parts of the Lloyds estate were deigned to be a conservation area in the 1980s. This photo shows part of the estate - which we think might be West Glebe Road.

4 . East Carlton Park The park was established in 100 acres overlooking the Welland Valley in 1980.