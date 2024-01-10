New Rushden restaurant opens its doors to the public as ribbon is cut at Wellingborough Road's newest business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ribbon has been cut to mark the opening of a new family-run restaurant in Rushden, bringing a new, ambitious menu to the town.

Skye’s Restaurant, which is named after owner Lance’s daughter, was officially opened by the town’s mayor today (January 10) and looks to become a firm fixture in Rushden’s food scene.

Rushden’s mayor Tracey Smith was on hand to cut the ribbon on a cold Wednesday morning, championing a ‘new year, new start, and new opportunities’ as the restaurant is one of the first new ventures in the town in 2024.

Skye's Restaurant opened its doors in Wellingborough Road this morning

Lance, the restaurant’s owner, said: “It’s unreal, to be honest.

“It’s taken over a year and the anxiety has been crazy.

“We’ve worked around here for two years now, and to find consistently good food is so hard, we want to bring something new, with a bit of an edge.”

Kieran, of Skye’s Restaurant, added: “We achieved the end result we were looking for.”

They insist that the process prior to opening had been ‘very hard’ as the pair handled the bulk of the work themselves, and kept to the vision that they had all along.

Now that the finishing touches have been added, space is available to eat in the main building, but it extends to allow for further seated dining under an awning, which is heated during the winter months and retracts during summer to allow outdoor dining.

Skye’s Restaurant will serve traditional breakfasts, as well as Italian and Jamaican food, and even intends to serve Sunday lunches.

The restaurant in Wellingborough Road was in the process of being renovated when we visited in October.

At the time, Kieran said: "We’ve met so many good people through the process, and we feel we’ve got some great staff from the local area.

"There’s nothing around here that is like what we’ve got.”

Skye’s Restaurant is open from 7.30am until 10.30pm in the evening, and offers Sunday roasts from 10am until 6pm. Owners also intend to deploy an in-house delivery service for those who want to try Skye’s ambitious menu from the comfort of home.

A blue light discount is offered, for those working in the NHS, emergency services, armed forces, and more.