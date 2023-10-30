Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new cafe and restaurant in Rushden will soon open its doors, promising a carefully curated menu and fast service to hungry locals.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed, though the hope is to be trading ‘in the next two or three weeks’, as the finishing touches are done to make sure the Wellingborough Road location is ready to accept customers.

Director, Lance, said: “My dream has always been to own a cafe, and now it’s finally possible.

Skye's Cafe and Restaurant will create 12 new jobs in Rushden

"I’m very great full to everybody who has assisted me in the process.”

Kieran, of Skye’s Cafe and Restaurant, said: "We’ve met so many good people through the process, and we feel we’ve got some great staff from the local area, we’re trying create jobs locally.

"There’s nothing around here that is like what we’ve got.

"It all comes down the the quality of the food, there’s no point sitting somewhere really nice if the food isn’t very good.

The cafe/restaurant boasts an ambitious menu

“We’re trying to tick all boxes.”

The menu includes classic dishes such as full English breakfasts, burgers, salads and sandwiches, as well as a few Jamaican-inspired food items like patties and jerk chicken wings.

The venture will provide 12 new jobs in Rushden, even including a dedicated Sunday chef to handle roast dinners, which the restaurant is advertising for, all under the stewardship of manager Rosa, whom Kieran says ‘has great experience in the catering industry.’

The ambitious venture will see the restaurant deploy an in-house delivery service to get the food to people in a timely manner, hoping to adhere to prompt response times to keep local people fed.

Skye's Cafe and Restaurant takes over a premises in Wellingborough Road that was previously vacant

Kieran added: “We don’t want to go down the route of Just Eat and Deliveroo and all those things at the start when we're inundated with orders which we can’t fulfil.”

There will be seating outside the cafe for ten to 12 diners.

Bringing the business to Wellingborough Road has been a difficult process, already having taken around 12 months.

Kieran said: “We’ve taken a risk on it, and it has taken us a long time.”

Owner, Lance, plans to offer a discount of 15 per cent at Skye’s Cafe and Restaurant for businesses on the street, as well as a 20 per cent blue light discount on food for NHS staff.