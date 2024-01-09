Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Corby village pub that closed at the end of last year is ready to reopen following the return of a former chef who has taken over its ownership.

Tomas Brito, the new landlord of The Royal George at Cottingham, will bring his culinary flare and Portuguese menu inspirations to punters as well as a traditional Sunday roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chef-turned-publican has returned to save the 760-year-old village pub and restaurant and is promising a ‘revival of quality food and drink for good, honest prices’.

Tomas Brito new landlord of The Royal George

He said: "Food means to me passion, love, care and inspiration. We’ve got good food, good beer and a friendly welcome.

“When I heard the old place was struggling and on the verge of closure in 2023, I came up with a plan and I want locals to be part of that plan.”

Tomas' priority is to serve the locals, promising to keep The Royal George as an English village pub, first and foremost. His regulars will help him perfect his menus and is encouraging them to tell him what they want from their local. He says he will be offering a ‘cosy, relaxed and comfortable’ home from home, where friends can enjoy a quiet pint or host a party, confident that every guest will feel like they're ‘somewhere really special’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomas, 31, had wowed customers in 2021 at The Royal George when he took over the kitchen at the beloved boozer.

The Royal George at Cottingham will be offering a Portuguese-inspired menu.Tomas Brito

For two years he brought fine dining to the village before taking his talents elsewhere. He has returned to the Cottingham kitchen to provide high quality cuisine, top local ales and historic accommodation. He wants The Royal George to rise again as the place for special occasions, romantic escapes and fresh food with a flavour of Portugal.

Dad-of-three Tomas has pledged to keep prices low - from the ale to the fresh food that will arrive daily, all from local suppliers. There will be vegan and vegetarian menu options, as well as dishes from Tomas' native Portugal - petiscos (tapas), presunto and chorizo, and bar basics such as fish and chips and burgers.

He will also bake bread for villagers to pick up twice a week and there are plans for hog roasts and the introduction of The George Sandwich - a rich treat of chorizo, bacon and chips, doused in a mouth-watering sauce encased in a local speciality – the Corby roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wanting to stay overnight can use the five-star bed and breakfast accommodation with five rooms available, including a 760-year-old master suite.

Working alongside him will be wife Danielle who is also a hospitality specialist. The pair met while working at a hotel.

Tomas added: “I have a passion for hospitality and want to make every visitor feel like a friend. I don’t want grumpy people here. I’m employing people with the right attitudes. It’s going to be something good.”