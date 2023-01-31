The big news stories from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden during January 2023
It’s been a busy month so check out our round-up in case you’ve missed anything
The new year has started with plenty going on in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.
January has seen Corby hit hard by job losses with numerous companies announcing redundancies or roles at risk.
But as well as closures, some businesses have used the new year to announce they are opening their doors soon, including a new cocktail bar in Wellingborough and a new gym coming to Rushden.
And then there’s a pub near Kettering which has ‘high hopes’ for the future following a six-figure revamp.
This month also saw construction starting on a Corby site which will be Europe’s largest modular housing facility.
And for something a bit lighter, we delved into the archives and found some wonderful pictures from our town centres’ shopping streets over the years.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:
5. Corby Anglian Water customer refusing to pay bill after ‘Big Brother’ smart meter installed without his consent
6. 'Exceptionally preserved' Corby Roman road discovery strengthens understanding of town's 2,000-year-old manufacturing roots
8. La Luna & The Blue Room promises Wellingborough town centre a new cocktail bar and nightclub in time for Valentine's Day