The big news stories from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden during January 2023

The new year has started with plenty going on in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

January has seen Corby hit hard by job losses with numerous companies announcing redundancies or roles at risk.

But as well as closures, some businesses have used the new year to announce they are opening their doors soon, including a new cocktail bar in Wellingborough and a new gym coming to Rushden.

Catch up on any local news that you may have missed with our round-up of this month's stories

And then there’s a pub near Kettering which has ‘high hopes’ for the future following a six-figure revamp.

This month also saw construction starting on a Corby site which will be Europe’s largest modular housing facility.

And for something a bit lighter, we delved into the archives and found some wonderful pictures from our town centres’ shopping streets over the years.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

