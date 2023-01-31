News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The big news stories from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden during January 2023

It’s been a busy month so check out our round-up in case you’ve missed anything

By Stephanie Weaver
6 hours ago - 2 min read

The new year has started with plenty going on in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

January has seen Corby hit hard by job losses with numerous companies announcing redundancies or roles at risk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But as well as closures, some businesses have used the new year to announce they are opening their doors soon, including a new cocktail bar in Wellingborough and a new gym coming to Rushden.

Catch up on any local news that you may have missed with our round-up of this month's stories
Most Popular

And then there’s a pub near Kettering which has ‘high hopes’ for the future following a six-figure revamp.

This month also saw construction starting on a Corby site which will be Europe’s largest modular housing facility.

And for something a bit lighter, we delved into the archives and found some wonderful pictures from our town centres’ shopping streets over the years.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

1. True Orchard House job loss toll could be 850, as union boss calls for independent investigation

2. High hopes for village pub near Kettering as it prepares to open after six-figure revamp

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

3. Tributes to 'superbly-gifted' Kettering footballer Kelsey Walsh

4. Controversial North Northants green waste bin service sign ups start next week

5. Corby Anglian Water customer refusing to pay bill after ‘Big Brother’ smart meter installed without his consent

6. 'Exceptionally preserved' Corby Roman road discovery strengthens understanding of town's 2,000-year-old manufacturing roots

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7. Construction starts on Corby site which will be Europe's largest modular housing facility

8. La Luna & The Blue Room promises Wellingborough town centre a new cocktail bar and nightclub in time for Valentine's Day

9. PureGym confirms plans for a new gym in Rushden and its opening date

10. A look down memory lane at town centre shopping streets in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and Thrapston

CorbyWellingboroughRushdenKetteringEurope