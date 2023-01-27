Wellingborough town centre is set to welcome a new cocktail bar and club as La Luna & The Blue Room opens its doors on February 10.

Taking the place of The Sound Bar at 24 Silver Street, a location that was formerly known as Temple and before that The Litten tree, La Luna & The Blue Room promises to offer a ‘variety of bespoke and classic cocktails’ and ‘the perfect atmosphere to dance the night away’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renovations are being made as it attempts to satisfy an increasingly-shrinking niche: a classy, upmarket cocktail and drinks joint with the facilities for a quick pit stop or a long night on the town.

La Luna & The Blue Room is opening on February 10

Though Wellingborough isn’t short of places to spend an evening, Nikki, manager at La Luna & The Blue Room, told the Northants Telegraph: “We can’t find anything like this in Northamptonshire, especially for people who want a nice evening.

"We struggled to find anywhere to go, and created somewhere for like-minded people.

"We want to set a standard and not lower it.”

The people at La Luna & the Blue Room are hoping to stand out in the town centre, as Nikki added: “We want to be an important part of the community.”

On quieter nights the dancefloor is made to be a seated area

Giving local charities the opportunity to hire the venue for free is one of the steps it’s taking to ensure it has a positive impact in Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main bar and dancefloor is large, meeting customers as soon as they enter, but peeking behind the DJ booth can reveal a space that has seating areas for those looking to spend time away from the main area.

The smaller Blue Room is hoping to have performances including live music, stand-up comedy and open-mic nights.

An outdoor seating area complete with a fire is available overlooking Wellingborough market and taxi rank, reminding patrons to travel home safely.

There's space to get away from the crowd behind the DJ booth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classic cocktails will feature on the menu, as well as exclusive concoctions like the Strawberry Moon, Crescent Candy Bellini and La Luna Colada. It will also cater to non-alcohol patrons with dedicated mocktails, soft drinks and locally-sourced coffee.

La Luna & The Blue Room is still under maintenance, but management is confident it will be ready in time for its launch on February 10.