Kettering High Street 1980

A look down memory lane at town centre shopping streets in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and Thrapston

A trawl through the archives shows the changing face of our town centres

By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from the archive which show how our towns used to look.

This week we’re looking at Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and Thrapston – black and white snapshots of the past.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

1. Retro Special - looking back at our high streets

Kettering High Street complete with Woolworths and Marks & Spencer - 1980

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

2. Retro Special - looking back at our high streets

Rushden High Street in 1986 - the Midland Bank - now HSBC one of the few remaining banks in the town

Photo: NT

3. Retro Special - looking back at our high streets

Traffic passes through Corporation Street in Corby in August 1972

Photo: Northants Telegraph

4. Retro Special - looking back at our high streets

A post-war Rushden High Street with two-way traffic - mostly bikes

Photo: unknown

KetteringCorbyRushdenWellingborough