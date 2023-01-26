Tributes have been paid to a 23-year-old footballer killed in a road crash on a Kettering industrial estate road on Tuesday morning (January 24).

Kelsey Walsh was officially named by Northamptonshire Police today – minute silences and applause will be held at football matches this weekend in his honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messages left on bouquets at the scene of the crash in Telford Way have spoken of family and friends’ ‘heartbreak’.

Kelsey Walsh

On Facebook Weetabix Youth Football League extended their sincere condolences to Kelsey's family and friends.

Footballer Kelsey played for many local clubs, including Ise Lodge and Kettering Town FC Youth Academy.

The club said: “The club would like to send sincere condolences to the family and friends of Kelsey Walsh, who tragically passed away following a road traffic accident yesterday morning.

“Kelsey played for our Kettering Town FC Academy U16’s, U18’s and U21’s. He was a superbly gifted player, with a great attitude but more importantly he was a lovely lad. RIP Kelsey, you will be sadly missed.”

Kelsey Walsh

Messages on Facebook described Kelsey as ‘one of the best guys you could ever meet’ and as a lovely, polite young man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Town Football Club also paid tribute to Kelsey.

In a social media post they said: “Our thoughts are with Kelsey’s friends and family at this awfully difficult time.”

The club will be celebrating Kelsey’s life prior to their next home game against Boston United on January 31.

Floral tributes to Kelsey Walsh have been left at the scene in Telford Way

Advertisement Hide Ad