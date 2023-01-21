High hopes for village pub near Kettering as it prepares to open after six-figure revamp

A popular chef has high hopes for his village pub near Kettering as he prepares to open it after a £170,000 refurbishment.

Philip Ferguson built up a big following during the seven years he spent running Bell’s Kitchen in Finedon from 2015 to 2022.

Last year he picked up the keys to The Overstone Arms in Pytchley, which had closed after its previous landlord decided it was no longer sustainable, and traded for a few months before shutting for a major revamp.

Philip Ferguson is preparing to re-open The Overstone Arms

This month he signed a five-year tenancy – and he can’t wait to welcome customers to a pub of his own with a grand re-opening planned for Tuesday (January 24).

The 48-year-old said: "We want to look after people and give them hospitality, not just food and drink.

"If they come here and have a good experience they will come back. In this climate there will be pubs and businesses that won't make it through.

"You need to give them a reason to use you – you cannot just open your doors and expect people to come."

Born in Kettering, Philip grew up in Scotland and moved back to the area 16 years ago. Food and drink has always played a part in his life – he used to make sandwiches for his mum’s catering business aged 13 and he had a chip shop and snack bar in Scotland.

He read about the closure of The Overstone Arms in the Northants Telegraph and thought it was a shame.

Now, in a joint venture with his dad and his uncle, the pub is preparing to open under his vision.

Works at the pub, which is owned by the Stonegate Group, include a new kitchen, a full refurbishment of the restaurant area, a new bar face, new toilets and signs, a new back garden and decorations.

They’ll be serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, with Sunday breakfasts by booking only.

Philip said dishes on the menu will include those cooked sous vide – in a water bath – as well as steaks and his famous coleslaw.

He said: "We'll be doing traditional British food, but with my twist."

The restaurant will use ice cream from Rockys Gelato in Hannington, meat from Jamie's Quality Butchers in Kettering and fruit and vegetables from Northamptonshire supplier Adam's Apple.

There will also be beer from Timothy Taylor’s, a local guest ale and sweet potato moonshine.

Tuesday’s grand opening will see a Burns Night supper complete with a piper, cullen skink, haggis, steak pie, clootie dumpling and a wee dram.

The pub already has ten members of staff but Philip is hoping to employ another eight.

He said: "It's a beautiful building and it needs to be a food pub.

"The support from the village has been outstanding and we've also had a massive following from my time in Finedon which has been lovely to see."

