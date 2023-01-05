A part of the Roman Road in Corby being cleaned

A Roman road uncovered at Priors Hall has helped to strengthen understanding of Corby’s long-standing manufacturing history.

Their latest discovery builds on the work they’ve done since unearthing a Romano-British villa 2011.

Yerai from Oxford Archaeology with a Roman coin discovered at the Priors Hall site

New excavations have attempted to uncover the infrastructure that grew up around the site following the Roman Conquest in 43 AD to help explain its links with other important Roman towns and villages.

During the latest phase of work they found an intact Roman road – along with evidence of third century repairs – that helps to strengthen knowledge of how Corby joined up with surrounding settlements during the period of great social and economic change.

It’s thought the road links with Laxton and Great Casterton in the north, and Kettering and Irchester in the south.

The road probably dates from the early stages of the Roman Conquest, and a Middle to Late Iron Age settlement with evidence of extensive ironworks were among the finds that emerged in the course of the excavations by Oxford Archaeology East (OAE) in 2021 and 2022.

OAE Deputy Regional Director Stephen Macauley said: “Our investigations at Priors Hall Corby continue to reveal the most exciting and important archaeological remains, and the discovery of a Roman Road of such exceptional preservation has allowed to even better understand how the Roman Villa lay in the wider landscape and to reveal what life was like here almost 2,000 years ago.”

Back in 2011, OAE uncovered the Romano-British villa that was in use between the first and fourth centuries AD.

In 2019 they found the associated temple / mausoleum that was turned into a pottery, brick and tile manufacturing centre in the second and third centuries.

OAE returned to Priors Hall, Corby, in January 2021 for a new phase of excavations as part of the ongoing Urban&Civic development at the site.

The Middle to Late Iron Age settlement they uncovered helps archaeologists better understand the changes in society, economy and culture in the early Roman period.

The Corby settlement started its life in 350 BC as a small group of roundhouses. By the Late Iron Age (between 100 BC and 50 AD), it had become a small but prosperous village whose inhabitants focused on iron production and working, as evidenced by the large amount of metalworking waste in it and the presence of an iron smelting site only 1 km away- first discovered in 2006.

As the village’s abandonment coincides with the date of the construction of the villa, it is very likely that the inhabitants and, crucially, their ironworks had quickly integrated within the new Roman system and adopted a more Roman lifestyle with the construction and inhabitation of the villa complex.

Other evidence from the excavations also draws an interesting parallel with 20th century Corby as an important steelworks centre. Ample evidence of continued and expanded iron production and works confirms that metalwork played a vital role in the local economy already in Roman times.

The area had a developed and well organised rural economy in which different estates had specific roles: the villa at nearby Little Weldon, built in the late first century AD, presented only evidence of farming, as did the one at Stanion, located 4 km from Priors Hall.

A typically well-built Roman road linked these three estates to the larger centres at Irchester and Kettering as well as other iron working sites at Laxton and Great Casterton to the north.

A long stretch of the road was excavated one kilometre from the Priors Hall villa. Measuring 17m in width, it was found to be very well-preserved and clear sign of regular use were evident. OAE archaeologists also found repairs carried out in the third century AD, probably to better service not only Priors Hall’s ironworking site but also the pottery, brick and tile manufacture discovered in 2019.

In autumn term 2022, archaeologists from OAE, visited Priors Hall – A Learning Community, and Corby Business Academy, who have all been learning about local history to share their finds.

As the Priors Hall development progresses, the site of the Roman villa will become a scheduled ancient monument with information boards telling the story of its history, complemented by future road names having a Roman theme.

Nigel Wakefield, Development Director at Urban&Civic, said: “We always knew that we had a rich Roman history at Priors Hall, and it’s been fascinating to learn from these most recent discoveries more about the workings of rural Roman Britain.

"As master developers, it is important for us to uncover and preserve this history and we’re delighted with the role that Oxford Archaeology have played in this process. We are ensuring that the history is not only preserved locally, but also communicated to our residents and they can feel proud to be part

of the next community living on this site.”