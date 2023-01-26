A new gym is set to open its doors to fitness fans in Rushden later this year.

PureGym is looking forward to welcoming customers to its new site at Crown Park in Rushden, which they have revealed they are hoping to open in March.

As well as providing somewhere new to work out, the new facility is set to create around nine jobs for the area.

PureGym is set to open a new gym at Crown Park, next to Waitrose, in Rushden

A spokesman for PureGym told the Northants Telegraph: “We are delighted to be bringing flexible, affordable fitness to Rushden on 24 March.

"PureGym Rushden will be open 24/7 and is located on Crown Park in Rushden, just off the A45 next to Waitrose.

"The brand new gym will cater for everyone’s exercise needs with over 220 pieces of state of the art equipment, free weights area, functional zone, fitness studio and access to our certified PTs.

"The gym will be a fantastic facility for the people of Rushden and the surrounding communities, creating around nine new jobs in the thriving fitness sector.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Rushden – look out for our opening offer.”

PureGym has more than 330 gyms nationwide, including branches in Corby and Northampton.

The PureGym website says: “As the UK's favourite gym, we are here to help more people in more places lead healthier lives every day.