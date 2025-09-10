Full details of new event 'Celebrate Wellingborough' confirmed as organisers hope to build 'community pride'

‘Celebrate Wellingborough’, a new two-day event this weekend will ‘celebrate everything the town has to offer’, with local businesses and community groups opening their doors to give people a look at what they bring to the town.

Across Saturday (September 13) and Sunday (September 14), sports clubs, places of worship, businesses, community groups and local organisations will open their doors to host activities and showcase the ‘rich diversity and community spirit’ of Wellingborough.

A specially produced event map of activities happening this weekend can be found online (here).

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Celebrate Wellingborough is all about community pride.

"It’s a chance for people to discover what’s on their doorstep, meet new groups, and celebrate the amazing things happening across our town.

"With the heritage bus rides on Sunday, there’s an extra reason to get out and explore.

"From open days and taster sessions to performances and demonstrations, Celebrate Wellingborough promises something for everyone.

"A special highlight on Sunday will be the chance to hop aboard a Heritage Bus, running free rides around town.”

Participating groups and businesses include Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club, Top Cheer Athletic and Laser Maze as well as plenty more around the town:

Saturday, September 13

Glamis Hall will hold an indoor boot sale on Saturday from 9am until midday.

Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust is hosting a free Rock Workshop on Saturday from 10am until 11.15am for school years 4 through 7, with a free Mini Strings Workshop for kids aged 4 through 8 from 9.30am until 10.30am, each at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy. No experience is required, and everything is supplied.

Wellingborough Eco Group’s Repair Café will be held on Saturday, September 13 from 9am to midday at the Victoria Centre in Palk Road.

Wellingborough Quaker House will hold a tour around the meeting House in St Johns Street from 1pm until 5pm on Saturday, giving people the opportunity to ask questions during a short exhibition around the history of Wellingborough Quakers. Tea and coffee will be available.

The Victoria Centre will host a ‘Curry and Chaat’ afternoon on Saturday from midday until 3pm.

A Victoria Centre spokesman said: “Join us for a relaxed afternoon featuring a variety of freshly prepared dishes including chaat, dhal, rice, and biryani. Come along to enjoy great food, meet some of the team, and share your thoughts on future activities.”

Wellingborough Inter Faith Group’s Faith Walk will take place on Saturday from 2pm, with those taking part departing from the Victoria Centre for a ‘leisurely’ two-mile walk taking in places of worship including the Hindu mandir in Highfield Roadd, the mosque in Winstanley Road, BAPS Mandir in Mill Road, and All Hallows Church in Market Place.

Chesterwell Table Tennis Club is welcoming people to the Kingsway Community Centre on Saturday from 2pm until 4pm for an open session for people of all ages and abilities.

Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club (WABC) has a home show at Wrenn School in London Road on September 13. From 4pm until 11pm, the event will showcase the skills of members at the club.

A WABC spokesman said: “Our home shows are the heart of the club, giving local boxers the chance to showcase their skills, test themselves in the ring, and represent Wellingborough with pride.

"These nights are about more than just boxing; they bring the whole community together and shine a spotlight on the incredible young people coming through our doors every week. Come and join the incredible atmosphere and support our local talent.”

Highfield Table Tennis Club will bring a taster session for all ages and genders to the Highfield Community Centre on Saturday from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.

Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14

The Hind Hotel is open from 9.30am on Saturday and midday on Sunday, offering locals the chance to unwind in its ‘welcoming café’ to ‘enjoy a drink in the heart of Wellingborough’s landmark building.’

Laser Maze is offering a weekend deal of three games of Laser Tag for £10 per person, with two pizzas for £10, from midday to 8pm on Saturday and midday to 6pm on Sunday.

Those keen to book their place are advised to call 01933 441 300 and mention ‘Celebrate Wellingborough’.

On both Saturday and Sunday, Wellingborough Civic Society will take up a spot in the Swansgate Centre Community Room (opposite Peacocks), giving passers by the chance to explore its Swanspool/Henshaw exhibition from 10am until 2pm.

Wellingborough Town Football Club will open its doors on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until midday at the Dog and Duck Stadium for a drop-in. People can have a tour of the ground, hear about the history of the club, the teams, and what its like to volunteer. Refreshments will be available.

Sunday, September 14

Junior Park Run will take place as usual on Sunday at 9am in Croyland Park for a free, timed 2km parkrun for runners aged 4 to 14.

Wellingborough African Caribbean Association (WACA) will open its doors to showcase two talented artists and their works, inspired by Wellingborough on Sunday from 1pm until 3pm.

Little R’Ale House will bring ‘ an afternoon of soul music with the soul train’ and food on Sunday from 2pm at the Wellingborough Railway Station in Midland Road.

Somatic Clinic will bring yoga sessions to people who visit the business in Denington Road on Sunday from 11am, with Chameleon Studios Yoga until 1pm, and Tree of Life Yoga from 1pm until 3pm

Wellingborough SUP will be in the Swansgate Shopping Centre from 10am until 4pm to give people an insight into Adult Paddle Boarding, exploring the beautiful Nene from the Embankment.

Top Cheer Athletic will host an open day, aligning with the club’s first Birthday on Sunday from 11am until 2pm, with ‘stalls, Stunting and tumbling, games and fun for all’ at its home in Enterprise Court.