Laser Maze opened its doors in Wellingborough on March 25, 2005, and two decades later the business is still going strong, with big plans for the future.

David Bates took over the business from Stan and Jane Fenner in 2015, and in the years since has made improvements to the experience, be it updated equipment, changes to the maze’s layout, or the activities and entertainment outside of the arena.

After finding out about Laser Maze in Wellingborough when he worked at another laser tag centre in Leicester, David decided to take on the task of running his own laser tag business when it came up for sale. Ten years and plenty of changes later, the company reached its two-decade milestone on Tuesday.

David said: “It needed a lot of work so we put the hard work in and from that point we’ve gone from strength to strength.

Laser Maze turned 20 on March 25, 2025

“With the arena at lease every year we do a relatively major change to keep it fresh. It’s like games, where if you’re playing the same maps over and over it can be fun, but it does become a bit stale, so we try and mix it up and change it.

"Laser tag is really good for team-building, because you’re not going to win every game so it’s a challenge, but it’s also physically exerting, and just a lot of fun.

Jacqui Sadler, manager at Laser Maze added: “When people come in there’s always something different, especially in the arena people are like ‘’oh wow this wasn’t here before!’”

In 2017 the business picked up the Pride of Wellingborough Award organised by the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), and voted for by the people of the town and given for its services, atmosphere and quality of offerings, which David said was ‘fantastic.’

Changes in recent years include to the maze’s layout, the equipment, and entertainment outside of the arena

The journey hasn’t been without challenges, however, as bosses admit that the Covid pandemic was ‘a nightmare’, with a planned revamp put on hold and the loss of key staff members resulting from a lack of clarity around what the resulting lockdowns would mean for the business. However, when restrictions were lifted, the business managed to get back to its best.

Jacqui said: “The reception after Covid was really good because we didn’t know what was happening of if we were going to be here, but when we opened the doors again and people were still interested it was really nice.”

Laser Maze is, and has long prided itself in being a viable meeting place for local groups and has entertainment offerings outside of the arena itself, with arcade machines, food options, and more contributing to its communal atmosphere.

The future is bright, as David has plans to make changes to the party rooms and the arena, and extend the space in the main area.

Finally, David said: “All the businesses in Wellingborough need to work together, we have people who come here to play a couple of games of laser tag and disappear to Wetherspoons, for example, or go to the rage rooms, come here and then disappear off, that’s how it should work.”

Laser Maze is celebrating the 20th anniversary by currently offering three games for £10 per person, and is running a competition on its Facebook page to win a 1-hour Laser Lock-in, 10 person Gold party, plus vouchers for our Twilight and Munchkin Madness sessions.