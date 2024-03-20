Get set for a smashing time as Trapp'd launches new rage rooms in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trapp’d, a local business that specialises in escape rooms, has launched its first ever rage hub in Wellingborough with three new Destroy’d rage rooms inviting parties, corporate events and any passers-by to let out their anger in a safe environment.

Rage rooms have grown in popularity in recent times, and Destroy’d gives people local to the area the chance to unleash their frustrations on household objects like TVs, printers, bottles, tyres and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three new spaces for rage rooms have been made available at the Wellingborough town centre location, which now houses rooms that accommodate groups, with four two-man rooms and one four-man room.

Rage rooms are all the rage

Katie Rowson of Destroy’d Wellingborough told the Northants Telegraph: “The escape rooms that used to be here were quieter than the ones in Billing and Corby so it made sense to put them here.

“We get a lot of people who use it for therapy, and people from all walks of life."

Destroy’d is now starting corporate and team-building events, where groups of up to 10 people can take over all five rooms to let off steam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Doyle, another staff member at the attraction, added: “You definitely do get a kick watching people. It’s normally the ones where you don’t get much out of them, but the moment they go in and throw a bottle it’s like a switch is flicked and they’re a completely different person.”

Bottles are donated from local pubs and items to be destroyed by visitors are salvaged from scrapyards and other places where they are no longer needed or are beyond repair.

Trapp’d has escape rooms based in Kettering, Corby, Northampton, Billing Aquadrome, and Chester House, and while its Wellingborough location in Angel Lane was once something similar, it has transformed into the rage rooms with bosses believing that Wellingborough could be the angriest town in the county.

The time in the room is backed by a soundtrack of tunes to compliment the destruction, but people are also invited to bring their own curated playlists.