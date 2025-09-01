Heritage walk by Wellingborough Interfaith Group to celebrate diversity
Wellingborough Interfaith Group (WIFG) has organised the walk starting at 2pm on Saturday, September 13, from the Victoria Centre in Palk Road, Wellingborough visiting two Hindu mandirs in the town, two mosques, and several churches, including BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, and Wellingborough All Hallows Church.
Cllr Valerie Anslow, member of the Interfaith Group said: “The walk will start from the Victoria Centre, which for forty one years has welcomed people who have moved to Wellingborough from other parts of the world, so it is fitting to begin there.
"The leisurely and accessible walk will visit the two Hindu mandirs, the two mosques, and several churches of different denominations. Some of the places of worship will be open for visitors and tea will be served at the final place in New Street where members of the Bahai community meet.
“Wellingborough has always been a place where people have been welcomed and where diversity is celebrated.
“WIFG believe that this event will show solidarity to anyone who is feeling marginalized at the moment and it is open to anyone who wants to learn about the heritage of the town.”
The Inter Faith Group in Wellingborough holds regular events and meetings to promote good relations between different faiths in the community, hoping to educating people to understand different ideals.
More about the heritage walk, and the work of the Interfaith Group can be found on its Facebook page here.