Wellingborough cheerleaders’ fast start to competition season sees them claim title of Grand Champions in first event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Their newly-formed Level 4 squad, Halo, took first place in their category and the prestigious title of Grand Champions at a recent contest.
Previously based at Kettering Leisure Village, Top Cheer Athletics has now relocated to a purpose-built facility in Wellingborough, with a space designed to accommodate cheerleaders of all ages and abilities to ensure every athlete has the opportunity to improve their skills.
The event, took place in Stoke-on-Trent at Cheer City’s Winter Spectacular competition on Saturday, February 15.
Sonia Gilder, of Top Cheer Athletics (TCA) said: “The club’s ethos centres around creating an inclusive environment where there is a place for everyone.
“Top Cheer Athletics is particularly dedicated to supporting female athletes, with a strong focus on combating the national dropout rate of 11+ in sports. Their commitment to keeping young women in sport is a cornerstone of their mission, helping to foster both talent and confidence in their athletes.
“Congratulations to the team on their remarkable achievements and continued success.”
In April 2024, TCA Cheer and Tumble’s Diamond Elite team were victorious in the under-19 level 3 division at the All-Star World Championship in Florida, but the club is still keen to promote the sport to even those with no experience.
Throughout February, the team is offering free cheer sessions to athletes aged 13 to19, for people of all disciplines and abilities.
Those who are interested are asked to contact the club on 07871 140666 or by emailing [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.