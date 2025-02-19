Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local cheer squad, Top Cheer Athletics, has made an impressive start to the competition season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their newly-formed Level 4 squad, Halo, took first place in their category and the prestigious title of Grand Champions at a recent contest.

Previously based at Kettering Leisure Village, Top Cheer Athletics has now relocated to a purpose-built facility in Wellingborough, with a space designed to accommodate cheerleaders of all ages and abilities to ensure every athlete has the opportunity to improve their skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, took place in Stoke-on-Trent at Cheer City’s Winter Spectacular competition on Saturday, February 15.

Top Cheer Athletics came home victories from Cheer City's Winter Spectacular event on Saturday

Sonia Gilder, of Top Cheer Athletics (TCA) said: “The club’s ethos centres around creating an inclusive environment where there is a place for everyone.

“Top Cheer Athletics is particularly dedicated to supporting female athletes, with a strong focus on combating the national dropout rate of 11+ in sports. Their commitment to keeping young women in sport is a cornerstone of their mission, helping to foster both talent and confidence in their athletes.

“Congratulations to the team on their remarkable achievements and continued success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2024, TCA Cheer and Tumble’s Diamond Elite team were victorious in the under-19 level 3 division at the All-Star World Championship in Florida, but the club is still keen to promote the sport to even those with no experience.

Throughout February, the team is offering free cheer sessions to athletes aged 13 to19, for people of all disciplines and abilities.

Those who are interested are asked to contact the club on 07871 140666 or by emailing [email protected].