Take to the water in Wellingborough as paddle boarding sessions look to go ahead on the River Nene

A paddle boarding coach is launching sessions at the Embankment in Wellingborough, with coaching available for people of all abilities and disciplines.

Richard Lillyman is a Paddle UK coach for Stand Up Paddle board (SUP) and has been taking part in the sport for more than a decade.

He’s spent time helping people to train for entry into the paddle boarding Paralympics, and now he’s set about providing coaching sessions for those who are both active, and differently abled, curating a community of paddle boarders of all disciplines.

He’s hoping to bring more people into the sport he believes has many benefits and brings something new to Wellingborough’s sport offerings.

Richard said: “I’ve always been lucky enough to be involved in exciting opportunities in the sport.

“I want to bring people, some who have been travelling from London to Nottingham, and start training in Northamptonshire.

“It’s really exciting times, it’s purely to create a community in Northamptonshire that can support the Paralympic programme, too.

"We’re very lucky in Wellingborough that we’ve got the Embankment, it’s such a great spot.

“It’s all about the health benefits and getting people on the water. Supporting river safety and being very open, friendly and welcoming to anyone is important to make sure people are safe on the water.”

Paddle boarding deploys a surf-like board and a paddle, which people use to push them forward.

It’s a sport that has risen significantly in popularity over the past few months and years.

Many took up the sport during the pandemic with membership to Paddle UK, the sport’s governing body, rising by almost three times during an 18-month period.

It’s a sport that Richard believes ’is such a new thing that the world is catching up on’, and says it’s something anyone can enjoy, regardless of their ability.

Paddle boarding frequently provides people with a gateway to sports like wakeboarding, kayaking and surfing.

Richard added: “There’s two edges to it, it’s an extreme sport but actually a lot of people come to me are maybe not even standing up, they’re relaxing and enjoying the nature.

“With a bit of tuition and support, anybody can get on the water.”

Richard is holding sessions ‘when it’s best’ for those who want to be involved. Those who are keen to take on the sport should email [email protected] for more information.