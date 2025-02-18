Wellingborough club launches 'bat and chat' table tennis sessions to help people stay active and get talking

Chesterwell Table Tennis Club has launched its first-ever over-50s ‘Bat and Chat’ session, hoping to bring people together through the popular activity.

The first session, based at the Kingsway Centre in Wellingborough, saw 15 new participants from the local area come together to play table tennis, meet new people, enjoy tea and biscuits, and stay active.

Johnathon Driscoll, secretary of Chesterwell Table Tennis Club, expressed his enthusiasm for the event. He said: "It was great to see so many new participants at our first-ever session.

“We hope this can become a mainstay in Wellingborough, offering people the chance to get active, socialise, and have fun through table tennis.

Chesterwell Table Tennis Club holds its 'Bat and Chat' sessions on Fridays at the Kingsway Centre in Wellingborough

"We had people who had never played before, others returning to the sport after many years, and even local players looking to refine their skills and support the session. The atmosphere was fantastic and we look forward to the next session on February 21.”

The sessions are supported by the Wellingborough Town Council Community Fund, and aim to provide a welcoming space for people over the age of 50 to improve both their physical and mental well-being using a sport that can help develop coordination, balance, and reflexes.

Organisers also hope the social aspect of the game can play a key role in combating loneliness and promoting mental sharpness, believing it to have a particularly positive impact on those over 50.

Moving forward, the Bat and Chat sessions will run weekly on Fridays from 10.30am until midday at the Kingsway Centre for £3.50 per session, with the next taking place on Friday, February 21.

Elana Albery, North Northants Council active communities officer, attended the first session.

She said: “It was a pleasure to witness the very successful start to the new Bat and Chat sessions in Wellingborough.

"It doesn’t matter if you have never played before or play regularly, there is a space at the table for everyone. The table tennis robot was also great fun to have a go with - it can really put your table tennis accuracy skills to the test.

"I will definitely be heading back over in the future.”