Wellingborough Boxing Club's home show at Wollaston School 'a huge success'

Around 300 spectators have attended Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club’s show, Eruption, on February 16, highlighting homegrown talent.

Eruption gave members of Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) to test their ability against opponents from other clubs.

The club’s first show was in Wellingborough, and the second this show took place at Wollaston School in Irchester Road on Sunday.

Charlie Gerrard, director and volunteer at Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club said: "This was only Wellingborough ABC’s second home show, but it proved just how much the club is growing in strength, bringing the local boxing community together and giving young boxers the chance to shine.

"The event was a huge success, drawing 300 spectators and featuring 14 thrilling bouts, with nine Wellingborough ABC boxers competing and eight securing victories. The night was a true showcase of grassroots boxing, bringing the community together to celebrate the dedication and talent of local athletes.

“This club is going from strength to strength. A success of the home show shows how much we have grown not just numbers but in the level of boxing we are producing. We're not here to take part, we are here to build champions. Work doesn't stop here. I can't wait to see what’s next for our boxers.”

International Boxing Official Paul Rosendale, based in Daventry, said: “It was a pleasure to support Wellingborough's home show last Sunday.

William Green was voted Boxers’ Boxer of the Year ‘for his dedication, resilience, and leadership in the gym’

"I have officiated all over the world - and this show was one of the best organised shows I have ever attended. Wellingborough should be extremely proud of what they delivered on the day.”

Highlights from the day include Hughie Doherty making his senior debut in a rematch against Ross Sackett, winning via unanimous decision, Aleks Sersniov making a spectacular debut by stopping his opponent just 30 seconds into the first round, and William Green being voted Boxers’ Boxer of the Year ‘for his dedication, resilience, and leadership in the gym’.

Bobby Thomas Foster earned the prestigious Lee Revell Trophy for his work ethic and determination.

Ray Revell has spent more than 50 years teaching budding new boxers, and expressed his thanks to the organisers, and staff who made the event possible.

He said: “As head coach of Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club I would love to thank everybody who attended the show on Sunday. It was our second one so far, and what a success it was. My thanks also go to all the staff and helpers, as without them there would be no show.”

The club has built a strong foundation of boxers, and continues to harness a sense of community, and helping and encouraging those who come through its doors to push themselves to new heights.

Charlie added: “Every single volunteer and coach came together to make this show a success. Even though we were in Wollaston school, which is just outside of Wellingborough, the atmosphere was still as good as our first show. Thank you to Wollaston school for giving us an amazing venue.

“Considering this is only our second home show we are trying to make it feel like a proper professional show, not just in a social club but to make it a real event. It felt like we have been doing it for years, the atmosphere was electric, the crowd really got behind each and every boxer. Events like this is are what grassroots boxing is all about.

“I couldn't be prouder of all of our boxers. To have nine boxers step into the ring and come away with eight wins is an incredible achievement, each of them showed heart skill and composure under the lights.”