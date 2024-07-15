Proud Wellingborough Boxing Club honours pair of coaches recognised at national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of coaches at Wellingborough Boxing Club were honoured at the annual England Boxing Awards on Friday, July 12, being praised for their hard work and dedication to the sport.

Charlie Gerrard, an instructor at the club, was nominated for Young Coach of the Year and head coach Ray Revell was handed the Lifetime Achievement prize at the ceremony in Sheffield.

Charlie said: “I feel honoured to be nominated and recognised for the hard work in the club, but we don’t do it for recognition, we do it because we love the sport.

“We want to make a change within our community; Wellingborough Boxing Club has gone from strength to strength, and the only way is up.”

Charlie Gerrard and Ray Revell attended the England Boxing awards ceremony on July 12

The award ceremony, which was launched in 2023 on behalf of boxing’s governing body, celebrates the efforts of those in the amateur boxing community, giving praise to the contributions of coaches, officials, volunteers and clubs.

Ray said: “I started over 50 years ago, my main aim being to give the kids something to do get them off the streets and away from trouble whilst teaching them how to box.

"Giving them some self respect and proper attitude on life as they got better ending up with well adjusted and very good boxers.”

Ray fosters a sense of community and togetherness at Wellingborough Boxing Club, as was made evident in July last year when the club was facing a potential relocation from its Talbot Road home. He has been a part of the scenery there for over half a century while working part-time as a dustman.

Wellingborough Boxing Club is at the heart of local amateur boxing

The club hosts people aged between eight and 40, as well as more proficient ‘carded’ boxers.

Kirk Thompson, director and chairman of the club, said: “Charlie’s contributions to the club and sport in general over the last year are commendable and we are grateful that his hard work and effort has not gone unnoticed.

"Whilst he did not win the award he received a certificate of achievement and we are all very proud of him.

“Our head coach was also nominated for a lifetime achievement award and, despite some very strong opposition, Ray Revell won the award in recognition of his very special impact to the sport.

"This in terms of the awards ceremony is huge and again we are all very proud of Ray who has dedicated over 50 years of his life to the sport.”