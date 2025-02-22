KSI is a guest judge on this season of Britain’s Got Talent 👀

Internet star KSI is a guest judge on Britain’s Got Talent this season.

He stepped in for Bruno Tonioli during filming for auditions.

But who exactly is KSI and why is he famous?

Britain’s Got Talent will feature a new face on the judging panel this season. A guest judge stepped in during the auditions due to Bruno Tonioli’s brief absence.

KSI, the YouTube star turned internet celebrity, took part in three days of filming last year for series 18. The reason why Bruno had to miss some auditions has been explained - find out more here.

ITV has confirmed the start time for tonight’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent. Here’s all you need to know about the guest judge:

KSI ‘buzzing’ to take part in Britain’s Got Talent

Guest judge KSI | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Internet star KSI stepped in for Bruno Tonioli for three days of audition filming last year, ITV announced at the time. This was due to the former Strictly judge’s obligations on Dancing with the Stars in the US.

Speaking about being a guest judge, KSI said: “I’m so excited to be a guest judge for Britain’s Got Talent. When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it.

“I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my arse off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark!”

Bruno Tonioli added: “Who better than a young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over, filling in for another young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over! In all seriousness, I can think of no one better to keep my seat warm than the wonderful KSI, even though I spend most of the show out of it anyway… I’ll be itching to get back to the judging panel for another year of laughter, tears and everything in between."

What is KSI famous for?

KSI is a YouTuber turned internet star and boxer. He started posting videos online playing FIFA in the late 2000s.

He later went on to found the group Sidemen, with other YouTube personalities. They are known for their videos featuring challenges and sketches - as well as their popular charity football matches.

In 2022 he launched the drink Prime Hydration with fellow internet star Logan Paul. When the drink landed on shelves it caused huge demands - with shoppers queuing up to get their hands on bottles.

KSI has also been among a group of prominent YouTube stars who have stepped into the boxing ring. His first amateur fight came in 2017 and he has fought the likes of Tommy Fury - losing once so far.

He has also branched out into the world of music and has released two albums so far. Two of his singles have reached number 2 in the UK charts - Don’t Play and Holiday.

What is KSI’s real name?

The internet star is best known by his moniker - KSI - but his real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji. He got his online name from a Halo clan - a collection of players on the popular video game - and it stands for Knowledge, Strength, and Integrity, he told Wired in 2023.