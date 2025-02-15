The Masked Singer 2025: full list of celebrity identities from season six - who was in ITV cast?

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 20:36 BST

The Masked Singer’s full cast for 2025 has been revealed 👀

Spoilers for The Masked Singer season six - including the final.

The Masked Singer has finally unmasked its full cast of celebrities for 2025. Pufferfish was crowned the winner after an epic final on ITV.

Just three celebrities remained unidentified heading into the final - in Pufferfish, Wolf and Dressed Crab. Over the course of the grand finale of the sixth series, they all revealed who was under the mask.

Did you manage to correctly guess the identities? Recap everything that happened in The Masked Singer 2025 final.

Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask

1. Giant Joel - episode 1

Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask | ITV Photo: ITV

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1.

2. Spag Bol - episode 1

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume.

3. Pegasus - episode 2

In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11.

4. Toad in the Hole - episode 3

The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

