Kettering Town expect 'blood and thunder' battle at in-form Spenymoor Town

Paul Bastock expects a blood and thunder battle as Kettering Town head to the north east on Saturday.

With the Poppies and hosts Spennymoor Town both desperate to climb the National League North table, the assistant manager believes there is everything to play for on Saturday.

“It’s going to be blood and thunder,” he predicted.

“They’re going to be going for it and we are.

“It’s the money end of the season now, where we’re trying to get our objectives and they’re trying to claim theirs.

“It’s a game at this time of the season where you don’t go for a stalemate - you go for wins and to get points on the board.”

The contest will pit two management teams who have previously won this division against one another - Ian Culverhouse taking King’s Lynn to the National League and Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley doing likewise with Salford City.

The Poppies return to action for the first time since their fiery defeat at Boston United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

But can Cully and Bazza get one over the in-your-face no-nonsense duo of Jonno and Bern?

“They’ve got experience at this level,” Bastock added.

“The management team there, we know all about them.

“We’ll prepare this week. We have a couple of suspensions but that’s life, it gives others the chance to shine.”

Connor Johnson and Gary Stohrer will both miss out after picking up red cards at Boston United, while Spennymoor have seen midfielder Adriano Moke and attacker Frank Mulhern depart this week.

Kettering have had an extra week to smart over their fiery 3-2 defeat at Boston due to the weekend’s clash against Guiseley being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in Northamptonshire.

Spennymoor won 2-0 at fifth-place Chorley on Tuesday to move up to 13th, three places but only a point behind the Poppies, picking up 10 points from their past four matches.

Kick off at Brewery Field will be at 3pm.

