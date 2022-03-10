Bastock predicts 'aggressive' Liam Daly will galvanise Kettering Town defence

Ian Culverhouse has finally got his man after Kettering Town swooped to sign Liam Daly.

The experienced 34-year-old central defender was a target of the Poppies boss during his successful spell with King’s Lynn Town.

But after that move failed to materialise due to Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve’s desire to sign younger talent, a deal has been done at the second attempt.

“Liam’s a big centre half that we pencilled in when we were at King’s Lynn but, because of his age, we couldn’t bring him in,” explained assistant manager Paul Bastock.

“The previous chairman wanted everyone to be of a certain age.

“We earmarked that we needed an experienced centre half that dominated it, but it never happened.

“But we’re delighted to get him on board.”

Liam Daly. Photo: Jass Lall

Daly, who made the move to Latimer Park from Southern League Premier Division Central Nuneaton Borough, caught the eye when he first met up with his new teammates last week.

“You can see in training the lad organises and he’s an aggressive defender,” Bastock added.

“With suspensions and injuries, we were getting light at the back.

“He’s a great addition to bring in and he’ll galvanise our defence.

“Hopefully, we won’t concede any sloppy goals.

“He’s only had one training session but you could see the lads were in and around him and he was pulling people over and putting them in different areas.

“Speaking to a couple after (training), they said it was exactly what we needed.

“We’re chuffed to get it over the line and him in through the door.”

Daly - who could make his debut at Spennymoor Town on Saturday - has Barnet, Solihull Moors, Corby, Leamington and Gloucester City among the clubs on his CV.

