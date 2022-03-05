Kettering Town 'hunting points tally' in play-off charge - Bastock

Paul Bastock. Photo: Peter Short

Kettering Town won't be paying too much attention to the league table this afternoon as the Poppies find themselves without a game.

With today's scheduled contest at home to second-bottom Guiseley postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Latimer Park, rivals Boston United and Curzon Ashton have the opportunity to leapfrog town in the National League North table, while fellow play-off chasers could put a bit of daylight between them and Ian Culverhouse's side.

But assistant manager Paul Bastock expects there to be plenty of twists and turns left this season, and is adamant that success will boil down to what the Poppies can do, not their rivals.

"We've set targets for the boys this week," he said.

"We're hunting a points tally and that's what we want.

"We've said if we can achieve that then we'll be in and around the play-offs come the end of the season."

Kettering were looking forward to today's fixture against the Lions, which offered the chance to put a frustrating and controversial defeat at Boston behind them.

But now attention turns to Saturday's contest at Spennymoor Town, where Connor Johnson and Gary Stohrer will now begin their suspensions after collecting red cards in Lincolnshire.

"We'd had a good couple of training sessions this week," Bastock added.

"We worked Thursday night on Guiseley and what we expect from them and how we can affect them.