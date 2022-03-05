Kettering Town's clash with Guiseley called off

Kettering Town's home game with Guiseley is off

The Poppies arranged an early morning pitch inspection at Latimer Park after rain in the area for most of yesterday.

A local referee inspected the surface but deemed it unplayable, meaning the Vanarama National League North clash will now have to be re-arranged.