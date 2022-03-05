Kettering Town's clash with Guiseley called off

Kettering Town's home game with Guiseley today (Saturday) has been postponed.

By Jon Dunham
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 8:40 am
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 8:42 am
The Poppies arranged an early morning pitch inspection at Latimer Park after rain in the area for most of yesterday.

A local referee inspected the surface but deemed it unplayable, meaning the Vanarama National League North clash will now have to be re-arranged.

Kettering now have to wait a full week to return to action when they head to Spennymoor Town next Saturday (March 12).

