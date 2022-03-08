"The lads are loving it!" Bastock tips Kettering Town squad to flourish under boss Culverhouse

There are plenty of players in the Kettering Town squad who can look forward to “bright futures” in the game.

That is the opinion of assistant manager Paul Bastock, who has been impressed with the “great bunch of lads” assembled at Latimer Park.

Bastock joined the club with manager Ian Culverhouse in January following the departure of Paul Cox, and casting an eye over the squad in training is giving the management team plenty to be pleased with.

Bastock (left) with Culverhouse. Photo: Peter Short

“They’re a great bunch of young lads,” said Bastock, adamant Culverhouse’s training methods can get even more out of the talent on show.

“The coaching and the different patterns of play that Ian’s trying to get them to do now, you can see they’re developing.

“A lot of people tarred Kettering as a long ball team, but we’ve noticed since we’ve been in the group there’s a lot of talent in there, and some of them have got some bright futures.

“The lads are loving it, they’re really buying into it.”

Culverhouse likes to put together training sessions with fun elements to build team morale, while also pushing the players physically and asking them to make the most of their ability.

It is a method that led King’s Lynn from the Southern League Central Premier to the National League in back-to-back seasons, and Bastock believes that style is paying off once more at Latimer Park.

“You can see they’re loving training because of what Ian brings is completely different to what they’ve had before,” he continued.

“There’s a lot of technical stuff going on. Some have struggled and have come up and said they can’t deal with this kind of intensity.

“They said they wouldn’t be able to absorb it and take it on. They said it’d be best if they left the club, which is fair play to them to be honest enough with us.

“But we demand a technical ability from them that’s not just legs.

“You look at what Ian’s done. He develops players and gets them moving up in the football pyramid.

“That’s what we’re all about. We love to see young players develop and go on and forge a professional career.”

Bastock, who played in goal for Kettering in the 1990s, is enjoying his return to the club.

“A lot of supporters remember me and I remember some of the faces,” he said.

“I always have fond memories of Kettering.

“The supporters were very passionate. I used to love going to the bar after games and chatting with them.”

