The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during February 2024

February might be a shorter month, but we haven’t been short on news in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including a new African restaurant opening in Kettering.

Rushden Lakes has been in the news with a designer clothes shop closing as well as another store at risk after the chain called in administrators.

Some of our front pages during February 2024

Over in Corby, there is the ongoing story which has been widely reported both locally and nationally about a huge warehouse getting planning permission despite the wrong street being consulted about it.

During February, we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some great old pictures, including looking back at 47 photos from the past featuring events from Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Desborough and Geddington.

We also spoke to Corby woman Stephanie who bravely waived her life-long right to anonymity after seeing the monster who bullied her into sex 20 times a day, almost strangled her to death and locked her in a flat for a week jailed.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Rushden Lakes confirms closure of designer clothes shop

5 Another Rushden Lakes shop at risk as beauty chain calls in administrators

6 Closed Kettering estate pub could soon have a new lease of life

10 Teenager dies after car crashes off road near A6 at Desborough

