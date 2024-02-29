News you can trust since 1897
The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during February 2024

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
February might be a shorter month, but we haven’t been short on news in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you the stories making the headlines, including a new African restaurant opening in Kettering.

Rushden Lakes has been in the news with a designer clothes shop closing as well as another store at risk after the chain called in administrators.

Some of our front pages during February 2024Some of our front pages during February 2024
Over in Corby, there is the ongoing story which has been widely reported both locally and nationally about a huge warehouse getting planning permission despite the wrong street being consulted about it.

During February, we’ve gone into the archives once again to find some great old pictures, including looking back at 47 photos from the past featuring events from Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Desborough and Geddington.

We also spoke to Corby woman Stephanie who bravely waived her life-long right to anonymity after seeing the monster who bullied her into sex 20 times a day, almost strangled her to death and locked her in a flat for a week jailed.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Rushden Lakes confirms closure of designer clothes shop

2 'Dream come true' for couple as they prepare to open Kettering African restaurant

3 Corby woman helps jail monster who bullied her into sex 20 times a day, almost strangled her to death and locked her in a flat for a week

4 Two arrested after man in his 20s dies in three-vehicle A45 crash near Raunds

5 Another Rushden Lakes shop at risk as beauty chain calls in administrators

6 Closed Kettering estate pub could soon have a new lease of life

7 Corby school says 'immediate sanctions' in place for pupils following 'brawl'

8 Corby residents furious at warehouse approval - after bungling council consulted wrong street instead of them

9 New ‘baffling’ Kettering Sainsbury's car park rules 'jeopardise' night-time economy, councillor claims

10 Teenager dies after car crashes off road near A6 at Desborough

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

