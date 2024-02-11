News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
..
.

Looking back at 47 photos from the past featuring events from Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Desborough and Geddington

This week we’re looking at an assortment of topics
By Alison Bagley
Published 11th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

We’ve dug into our archives to look at photos featuring local people taking part in different activities.

Fundraisers, school pupils, volunteers, sportspeople, employees and youth groups all feature.

We’ve also uncovered a photo of a much-loved Wicksteed Park attraction.

So sit back and enjoy our walk down memory lane.

1979 KETTERING JUNIOR CARNIVAL QUEEN CONTESTANTS.

1. Back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s:Assorted retro Northants Telegraph

1979 KETTERING JUNIOR CARNIVAL QUEEN CONTESTANTS. Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
1980 ROTHWELL PRAM RACE

2. Back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s:Assorted retro Northants Telegraph

1980 ROTHWELL PRAM RACE Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
1982 ROBERTS LTD RECRUIT MORE STAFF KETTERING

3. Back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s:Assorted retro Northants Telegraph

1982 ROBERTS LTD RECRUIT MORE STAFF KETTERING Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
1980 ROTHWELL PRAM RACE

4. Back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s:Assorted retro Northants Telegraph

1980 ROTHWELL PRAM RACE Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringRushdenRothwellWicksteed Park