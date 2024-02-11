Looking back at 47 photos from the past featuring events from Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Desborough and Geddington

We’ve dug into our archives to look at photos featuring local people taking part in different activities.
Fundraisers, school pupils, volunteers, sportspeople, employees and youth groups all feature.
We’ve also uncovered a photo of a much-loved Wicksteed Park attraction.
So sit back and enjoy our walk down memory lane.
1. Back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s:Assorted retro Northants Telegraph
1979 KETTERING JUNIOR CARNIVAL QUEEN CONTESTANTS. Photo: Northants Telegraph
2. Back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s:Assorted retro Northants Telegraph
1980 ROTHWELL PRAM RACE Photo: Northants Telegraph
3. Back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s:Assorted retro Northants Telegraph
1982 ROBERTS LTD RECRUIT MORE STAFF KETTERING Photo: Northants Telegraph
4. Back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s:Assorted retro Northants Telegraph
1980 ROTHWELL PRAM RACE Photo: Northants Telegraph