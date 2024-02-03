Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering estate pub which closed last month could soon have a new lease of life under new tenants.

The Mikado Pheasant, known as the ‘Mucky Duck’, is currently advertised as to let with metal boards placed over its doors and windows.

But Admiral Taverns, which owns the Highfield Crescent venue, say that they hope it will reopen ‘in due course’.

Claire Loveridge has applied to take on the Mikado Pheasant pub

Claire Loveridge, who lives on the Highfield estate, is among those who have applied to take on the pub as a business and has set up a fundraising page to help her cover the costs of the deposit.

She hopes that if she is successful, as well as running it as a pub, it can be used by the community for youth groups, Scouts, yoga classes, mums and tots groups and more.

Claire, 37, said: “I was sad when the pub closed but also I see it as an opportunity. I have always wanted to open a youth group and if successful I would open the pub up as a family-based venue.

"I’m really excited but I need the community to help me raise the funds so I can help them.”

The pub closed last month.

Claire said that, if she was successful in applying to take the pub on, that she wants to bring back pool and darts teams, hold open mic nights, live bands, quiz nights, bingo and karaoke and create about 10 jobs. She also hopes to serve bar snacks such as chips and rolls.

She said: “There’s nothing down here for all of the families on the estate so it would have a massively positive impact on the community if we can open it again and give it a new lease of life.

“I hope to bring everyone together and bring that community feel while helping their social and mental health.”

So far Claire has raised more than £700 of her £2,000 target. If she is unsuccessful any pledges made to her Crowdfunder page, which ends on February 9, (https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/mikado-community-hub) will be returned.

Her plan has been backed by Kettering’s mayor, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz.

She said: “Projects like this just show that when the community comes together, they can do anything. To turn this pub into a place that everyone can use could give a whole new lease of life to the Mikado Pheasant, and we need to regenerate our local spaces and adapt them to what people need now.

"To make this a community pub would be a wonderful addition to the Highfields area and I am so inspired by the beautiful spirit of Kettering people.”

The Mikado Pheasant first opened in 1980 and was named after a tropical bird found in Taiwan mountain ranges in 1906. It was discovered by Kettering ornithologist Walter Goodfellow.

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns said: "It's great to see so much interest, especially from members of the local community, in taking on the Mikado Pheasant and we'd like to thank the applicants for taking the time to explore this opportunity with us.