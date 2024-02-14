Another Rushden Lakes shop at risk as beauty chain calls in administrators

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another Rushden Lakes shop could be at risk after The Body Shop announced that it has appointed administrators to try and secure the company’s future.

The well-known beauty brand has around 200 stores, including a shop in Rushden Lakes’ Garden Square.

But it was announced yesterday (Tuesday) that administrators have been appointed to restructure its UK business.

A statement from the administrators says: “The directors of The Body Shop International Limited have appointed Tony Wright, Geoff Rowley and Alastair Massey of business advisory firm FRP as joint administrators of the company, which operates The Body Shop’s UK business.

"Taking this approach provides the stability, flexibility and security to find the best means of securing the future of The Body Shop and revitalizing this iconic British brand.

"The joint administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course.

"The Body Shop remains guided by its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand, relevant to customers and able to compete for the long term.

"Creating a more nimble and financially stable UK business, is an important step in achieving this.

"The joint administrators will continue to trade the business in administration, ensuring customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products.

"The Body Shop has faced an extended period of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a difficult trading environment for the wider retail sector.

"Having taken swift action in the last month, including closing down The Body Shop At Home and selling its business across most of Europe and in parts of Asia, focusing on the UK business is the next important step in The Body Shop’s restructuring.”

The news about The Body Shop comes just a week after it was confirmed that Robert Goddard had closed its Rushden Lakes store in the South Terrace.

Other recent closures at the popular retail and leisure attraction just off the A45 include Jurassic Grill and Blue Mountain Yard.