The turnaround of businesses seems to be high in Rushden’s town centre.

Donna French, president of the Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Change within any space can be viewed as a positive step, bringing a range of benefits and opportunities.

"It offers a unique opportunity to reimagine and reshape a town or space and allows stakeholders to think creatively about the future, integrating new ideas and technologies.

Rushden Town Centre

“By embracing change, a space can evolve to meet the needs of its residents and visitors, ensuring it remains relevant and appealing.”

Rushden was subjected to a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in March, which was put in place to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

However, new businesses aren’t shying away from trying to restore the town to its glory days.

When we spoke to Adam Cousins, the new owner of Elevens Bakery, he said: “You come up and down here, and there are so many closed shops and I thought I’ll have a go. I know it’s risky, but let’s have a go and see if we can bring something back to the High Street.

As one closes, another opens: Elevens Bakery found a place in the High Street as Net Affair closed its doors for good last month

“I think Rushden’s coming back to what it used to be 20 or 30 years ago, and we want to be a part of it."

The Office for National Statistics reports that, while steady, the volume of retail sales in UK town centres remain 1.3 per cent lower than they were before the pandemic.

The rise of online retail and the lingering impact of government-issued lockdowns has fundamentally changed shoppers’ habits, but there remains an interest in opening in the High Street, as our 2024 report noted that the vacancy rate is down from 12.4 per cent in 2023 to 11.6 per cent.