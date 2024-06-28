Doors to close for good at Rushden High Street shop as retirement on the horizon for owner of 22 years
A shop in Rushden’s High Street will close its doors for good on Saturday, June 29, as its owner of 22 years is set to retire.
Signs have gone up in the window of Net Affair Home Furnishings, that specialises in home items like made-to-measure curtains, curtain alterations, cushions and fabric, signalling the end of the line for a shop that has been a mainstay in the town.
Jenny Miller, proprietor of Net Affair, said: ”I'm retiring. I've had it for 22 years, and I want to stop work and do what I want to do. I've had to put a lot of things on hold for 22 years."
There is currently no news as to what the vacant unit will become.
