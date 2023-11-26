'Really good' first few months for Pokemon-centric shop in Rushden's High Street

The store specialises in trading card games, from Pokemon to Magic: The Gathering

The owners of shop which specialises in the Pokemon card game say they’ve enjoyed a ‘really good’ opening three months.

Wildphire Collectables began trading in the High Street in Rushden in September and also sells toys and other collectable goods.

The business began as a TikTok online store, which it still operates from, and has now branched out into the town centre premises.

Wildphire Collectables opened its doors in September

Andrew Fullick owns the shop with his partner, Sarah, and began the business from their home before realising retail space was the way to go.

He said: ”It started with the love of Pokemon and stuff.

"It built itself up in time, we got quite popular at one stage, and it hit off from there.

“We had all the stock at home, so that was a bit of a pain, we had a home office then and so much stock behind us that we thought ‘well we need more stuff because we’re selling it’ and the home office outgrew itself.”

Wildphire Collectables satisfies a gap in the town’s offerings by dealing in trading cards and other pop culture memorabilia.

Speaking about the store’s opening, Andrew added: “It wasn’t too bad actually because it’s something me and Sarah discussed.

"It was quite exciting but also very scary because it’s out of our comfort zone.

"We were at home and comfortable but couldn’t turn off from work and home life. Now we’ve got the shop which is very exciting to have, meeting loads of new people and making new friends.

“Going home at 5pm means that’s it, no more work, we’re going home to home.”

The shop caters to a niche that is ever-growing, with Pokemon trading cards launching in 1996 but recently seeing a rise in popularity, which has made its way to Rushden.

Speaking about business since the September 1 opening, Andrew added: “It’s been good, it’s been really good.

"We have a few people come in now who are quite regular now who like to come in and play on the tables.

"I’ve had to actually buy another table because we had people standing up wanting to play.

"Our main focus is Pokemon because that’s where we started and that’s what we know, but we do sell Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece and a large variety Panini stuff like sticker albums.

“We’ve got a good variety that hopefully caters for small kids to adults.”

Starting ‘early next year’, Wildphire Collectables will be looking to run official Pokemon League matches, where players battle each other using the deck they have built, and Sarah is confident that the shop has the capacity to host larger-scale events.

She said: "You have to have a brick and mortar store, seating, good lighting, no alcohol and child friendly, so we’re basically there.

"It’s still growing, which is great to see, as well as seeing the younger generation getting as excited as we do in our 40s.”

The shop is prepared for the Christmas season, which will no doubt see shoppers descend on the High Street.

Sarah added: “We’ve got the Christmas decorations all up in the shop and the window display done, we’re all about Christmas.