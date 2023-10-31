New supermarket offering Turkish and Albanian goods opens in Rushden's High Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new supermarket has opened its doors in Rushden’s High Street, offering Turkish and Albanian goods.

Rushden Food Centre welcomed customers for the very first time on October 27 in the unit previously occupied by Peacocks.

Cutting the ribbon was Kathryn Ozlati of Northants Community Aid, an organisation that supports local charities and new businesses in the county.

Rushden Food Centre opened its doors on Friday, October 27

She said: “I have the honour of opening this fantastic supermarket.

“It’s wonderful to see for a local business and independent supermarket with a lot of fresh produce.”

"Good luck, and well done.”

The new business sells Turkish and Albanian food and drink as well as groceries and homeware items.

The shop includes a fresh fruit section, and dedicated in-house bakery

The set-up process of the shop should have taken three months but took about six months in total, due in large part to the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in February.

Joe Litt, of Rushden Food Centre, said the size of the store was important as the range of services including a meat counter, fresh fruit and vegetables section and an in-house bakery had to all fit under one roof, hoping to provide a service that ‘caters for all.’

Joe said: “We saw the opportunity to offer good service to the town and to support the community."

The new venture brings an alternative shopping experience and more choice to the town, bringing another outlet to a High Street that has struggled in recent years due to a decreased footfall in the centre.

One shopper added: “It’s nice to see a shop being made good again.