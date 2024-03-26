Rushden businesses The Cheesecake Lady and Candy House join forces to open new food spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two food spots in Rushden have joined forces on a new venture in the town with their business set to open this Friday.

The finishing touches are being put on The Deli, a joint effort by bosses at The Cheesecake Lady in High Street and Candy House following a partnership of almost three years.

Leila Dangerfield of The Cheesecake Lady said: “We needed to change the name because we needed something to be a joint effort.

The new business will open its doors on Friday, March 29

"When we opened up The Cheesecake Lady people were queueing up for it, so people’s response to something new is what we’re most grateful for.

“We’re going to try and bring something no-one else does at a reasonable price."

Those who have become accustomed to the cheesecakes and desserts from the former business need not panic, as The Deli will still serve sweet treats as well as savoury goods. It will also be serving the expected hot and cold refreshments, giving local people the chance to take away, or eat in, at the new shop in Eaton Walk.

The new business will mean that The Cheesecake Lady will be leaving its spot in the High Street, but The Deli will be just a stone’s throw away, taking up a space near the old Wilko. When the unit became available they jumped at the chance, as they believe it to be an up-and-coming area, already seeing In Bloom florist and Revival hair salon moving in.