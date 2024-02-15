Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research conducted by the Northants Telegraph has given an insight into the health of Rushden town centre in 2024, and how it has changed over the course of 12 months.

Towns up and down the country are having to evolve to fit people’s needs after the last few years have provoked a change in shopper habits.

Following research into Corby and Wellingborough recently, Rushden was the next to go under the microscope, with 173 units being recorded and analysed, and the data now shows how the town centre has changed over the past 12 months.

Rushden town centre, pictured on February 2, 2024

Here are the results.

The data – how is Rushden faring?

In 2023, the most represented category in Rushden was ‘other’, which included the likes of tattoo shops, solicitors and recruitment services. This made up 16.3 per cent of the outlets, and in 2024, that number has decreased to 16.3 per cent, but it remains the highest recorded category.

The same can be said of Corby, as ‘other’ also made up 16.2 per cent of that town’s offerings, and was the most represented there, too.

173 units in Rushden town centre we recorded and categorised

Beauty and hair makes up 12.1 per cent of the units in the town centre, up from 10.7 per cent, and food retail is up to 8.7 per cent from 7.1 in 2023, thanks to the introduction of Rushden Food Centre and Poundstretcher in the High Street.

Cafe and restaurant representation (8.7 per cent) and fast food/takeaway (8.1 per cent) show that Rushden’s appetite is roughly in-line with Wellingborough’s food options, and the volume of estate agents in Rushden (5.2 per cent) is also similar to Wellingborough, which sits at five per cent.

Jewellery makes up 1.2 per cent of units in the centre, the same as in Wellingborough, and Rushden’s pharmacy and health outlets sit at 5.8 per cent, compared to Corby’s 6.3 per cent and Wellingborough’s 3.4 per cent.

Clothing shops in Rushden sit at 0.6 per cent, which is perhaps due in no small part to the continued popularity of Rushden Lakes, which has a large volume of outfitting options.

Rushden town centre has had a tough start to 2024

Though the vacancy rate in Rushden is down from 12.4 per cent to 11.6 per cent, Rushden town centre has been dealing with other issues, mainly relating to anti-social behaviour.

A public space protection order was approved on January 18, noting alcohol consumption, ‘inconsiderate’ behaviour, and the misuse of motorised and powered vehicles as reasons for the tough measures.

Speaking about the PSPO last month, leader of NNC, Cllr Jason Smithers, said: “We have a pretty dire situation in Rushden at the moment and that’s why this PSPO’s been brought into place.

"We have to get on top of these things, not just in Rushden, but across the whole of North Northamptonshire.

“We want this to be a place that people are going to be proud to live.”

When the Northants Telegraph asked people in the High Street about their priorities for the town’s next MP, regenerating the area was a key talking point.

One shopper, Angela Woods, praised the remaining shops in the High Street.

She said: “The shop keepers are all so friendly. The priority is the town centre with the NHS a close second. I appreciate The (Rushden) Lakes but the older generation, like my mum, need the town centre. The shuttle bus was great and the bingo (now closed) brought people into the town centre.”

Dianna Eves, 81, also had thoughts about the state of the town centre, adding: “It’s gone downhill. If you go down College Street it’s a dump. There’s no fashion shops here anymore – Rushden Lakes is too expensive.”

In 2023, we said that Rushden’s High Street ‘has braved the climate to still be worth visiting’, and while that may still be true thanks to a handful of locally-owned shops, it’s clear that better days are ahead.

What do you think about Rushden town centre?

You can share your views by joining the debate on our Facebook page or emailing [email protected].

The full break-down of all categories recorded is:

Other – 16.2 per cent

Beauty/Hair – 12.1 per cent

Vacant – 11.6 per cent

Cafe/Restaurant – 8.7 per cent

Mixed retail – 8.7 per cent

Food retail – 8.7 per cent

Fast food/Takeaway – 8.1 per cent

Pharmacy/Health 5.8 per cent

Estate agents – 5.2 per cent

Clothing – 0.6 per cent

Banks/Financial – 2.9 per cent

Charity Shop – 2.3 per cent

Pub/Bar – 2.3 per cent

Books/Music/Entertainment – 1.7 per cent

Phones – 1.2 per cent

Gambling – 1.7 per cent

Jewellery – 1.2 per cent

Vape Shop – 1.2 per cent